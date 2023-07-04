Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 30,383 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,383 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH stock opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $67.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

