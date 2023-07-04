Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 45,751 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 287.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,751 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.13% of Franklin Electric worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,560,000 after buying an additional 38,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,606,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,421,000 after buying an additional 28,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,055,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Price Performance

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $196,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 27,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $2,726,874.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $196,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,332 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE opened at $103.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.09. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

