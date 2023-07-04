Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 258,217 Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 258,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.16% of Manchester United at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at $16,664,000. Alpine Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at $4,666,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth $1,750,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares during the period. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MANU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Manchester United from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. Manchester United plc has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

