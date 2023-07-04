Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 258,217 Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 258,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.16% of Manchester United at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at $16,664,000. Alpine Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at $4,666,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth $1,750,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares during the period. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on MANU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Manchester United from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Manchester United Stock Up 0.1 %
Manchester United Profile
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Manchester United
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.