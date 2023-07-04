Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 289.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 58,126 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,916,000 after purchasing an additional 825,515 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 945,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 251,091 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.69.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $513,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $126,895.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,089 shares of company stock worth $1,298,440 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

