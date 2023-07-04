Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 230,956 Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,956 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.54% of BELLUS Health worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 394.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

BELLUS Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. BELLUS Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 578,586.63% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. On average, analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

