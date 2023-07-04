Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 33,053 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,053 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.26% of GMS worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 9.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of GMS by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMS opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.38. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $72.18.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $52,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,772,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,270,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 31,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,070,837.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,026.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $52,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,772,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,270,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,718,070 shares of company stock valued at $115,836,574. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

