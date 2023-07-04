Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 9,743 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 502.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 66.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,791,000 after acquiring an additional 37,798 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total transaction of $127,292.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,811 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. SpectralCast reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.50.

FDS opened at $393.81 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.31 and a 200 day moving average of $409.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

