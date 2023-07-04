Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168,978 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Block were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Block during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.01. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $2,048,907.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $2,048,907.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,868 shares of company stock valued at $10,323,760 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Mizuho raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

