Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,102 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

CF Industries Stock Performance

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CF opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.86.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

