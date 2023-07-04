Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126,290 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $121.69 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $122.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

