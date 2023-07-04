Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244,542 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.70% of Green Dot worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth about $1,595,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 63.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 763,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 297,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

GDOT stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $996.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $28.91.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $412.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.33 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

