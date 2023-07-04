Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,521,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,638,000 after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,203,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 841,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $296.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $365.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.