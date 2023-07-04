Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,296 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $183.56 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

