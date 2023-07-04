Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.87% of Titan Machinery worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Titan Machinery stock opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.66. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $569.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

TITN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

