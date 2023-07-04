Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.02 Million Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,864 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.84% of Codexis worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,625 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 9.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,295,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 353,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,899,000 after purchasing an additional 231,872 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after purchasing an additional 168,952 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 405,488 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $181.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.70. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $147,855.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,615.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

