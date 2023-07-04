Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,218 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,433,000 after buying an additional 3,866,915 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $111,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $99,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Okta by 394.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after buying an additional 1,335,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $90,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,907. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.28. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

