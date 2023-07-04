Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.46 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,461 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 673.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average is $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.