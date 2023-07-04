Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.50 Million Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208,565 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.53% of Photronics worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLAB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Photronics stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

