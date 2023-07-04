Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.53 Million Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 159.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,476 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.70% of Myers Industries worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Myers Industries by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Myers Industries by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Myers Industries by 285.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Myers Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $722.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $215.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.65 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Myers Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

