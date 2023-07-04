Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.65 Million Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 120.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,657 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of SPX Technologies worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,629,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $22,390,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1,934.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 252,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 239,685 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,018,000 after buying an additional 160,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 502,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,009,000 after buying an additional 139,980 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $1,302,919.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,019.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $1,302,919.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,019.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $854,346.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,161.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPXC. TheStreet raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE SPXC opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.23. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $85.85.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.78 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.