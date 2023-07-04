Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.66 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 536.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,988 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,870 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.0 %

HAL stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

