Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.71 Million Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.32% of Mercury General worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 57.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mercury General by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mercury General from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Mercury General Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCY opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.48%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

