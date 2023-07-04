Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.01 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 143.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STE. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

Shares of STE stock opened at $219.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.77. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $227.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.70%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

