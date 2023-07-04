Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 125,956 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.75% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $741.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.11 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 62.88% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $684,834.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $390,612.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,930.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $684,834.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,246. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

