Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 125,956 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.75% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.3 %
Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $741.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.79.
Insider Activity
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $684,834.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $390,612.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,930.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $684,834.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,246. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
