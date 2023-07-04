Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.23% of Revance Therapeutics worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after purchasing an additional 854,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 99,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $101,471.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $2,433,943.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,212 shares in the company, valued at $31,896,974.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $101,471.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,544 shares of company stock worth $5,269,049. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

