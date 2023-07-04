Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.34 Million Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,123 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 150,341 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.08% of Customers Bancorp worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,179,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 566,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after buying an additional 29,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 168.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $966.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $181.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

