Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $4.91 Million in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Planet Fitness as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $63,014,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,208,000 after buying an additional 720,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,431,000 after buying an additional 637,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,017,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,696,000 after buying an additional 534,869 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The firm had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

