Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $5.05 Million in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 315,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.00% of Marcus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Marcus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 24.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Marcus by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Marcus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marcus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marcus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marcus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Marcus Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MCS opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Marcus Co. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $18.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $473.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Marcus had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $152.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

