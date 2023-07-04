Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $5.78 Million in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 637,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.58% of Redfin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Redfin by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,987,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 217,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Redfin by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 413,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 902,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 403,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at $301,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.08. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 387.26% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.76.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

