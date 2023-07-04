Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $6.08 Million in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Roku as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 4.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,528 shares of company stock valued at $986,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roku Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Roku in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

Roku stock opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $97.93.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

