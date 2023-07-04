Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 98,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of Kemper as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1,420.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kemper news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,590.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,637.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMPR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kemper from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

