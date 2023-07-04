Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 497,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,646,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of Peloton Interactive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
Peloton Interactive Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PTON opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.90. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $17.83.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 79.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Peloton Interactive Profile
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.