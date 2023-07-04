Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 497,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,646,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of Peloton Interactive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $493,301.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $147,095.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $493,301.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,380 shares of company stock worth $579,542. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.90. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 79.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.