Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 199,269 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.35% of Q2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QTWO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $16,200,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 948.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 475,377 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,761,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 334,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $6,852,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.43. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.71 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. Analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $29,427.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $524,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,650,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $29,427.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 204,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,972. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Q2 from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Q2 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.