Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 213,992 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 698.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,992 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.21% of CNO Financial Group worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.14.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.00 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Shebik bought 8,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

