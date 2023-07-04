Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 30,859 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,859 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $79.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

