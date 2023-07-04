Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 43,795 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 155.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,795 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.41% of Middlesex Water worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,986,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,339,000 after purchasing an additional 137,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,016,000 after purchasing an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,123,000 after purchasing an additional 83,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSEX. TheStreet cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Middlesex Water Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.01. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $96.19.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $45,964.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Profile

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.