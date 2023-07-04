Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 53,953 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 255.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,953 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Guidewire Software worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $83.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $182,946.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,223.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

