Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 62,408 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,408 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.34% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eagle Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,605,259.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

EGRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.20 million, a P/E ratio of 396.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $47.71.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.88 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.