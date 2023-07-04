Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 730,732 Shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:HSC – Free Report) by 436.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 898,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,732 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.13% of Enviri worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Enviri by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,630,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 1,094,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,832,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enviri by 470.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 892,631 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Enviri by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,141,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 802,222 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enviri by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,444,000 after buying an additional 734,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviri alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSC. TheStreet raised shares of Enviri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enviri in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviri has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Enviri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. Enviri Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $729.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.03.

Enviri (NYSE:HSC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. Enviri had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enviri Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviri Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.