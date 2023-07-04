Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 154.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,836 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.57% of Metropolitan Bank worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1,865.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCB opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $80.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.60. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $65.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MCB. TheStreet cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

