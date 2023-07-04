Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,170,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,539,000 after acquiring an additional 47,017 shares in the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $639.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $644.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.87. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $405.03 and a one year high of $694.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $16.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 7.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

