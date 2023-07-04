Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 550,080 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of RingCentral worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 491.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 744.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 813.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RingCentral Trading Up 2.8 %

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $413,999.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 312,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,713,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $413,999.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,713,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10, a PEG ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.89. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $61.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $533.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.