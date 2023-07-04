Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,070,914 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070,914 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of US Foods worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on USFD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

