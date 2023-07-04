Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 121,336 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 121,336 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of Hub Group worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.12.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Hub Group’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

