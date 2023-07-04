Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 13,433 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,433 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.24% of CBIZ worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 56.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 113.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CBIZ

In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $261,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,547.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $80,067.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,508,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $261,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,547.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,873 shares of company stock worth $2,317,413. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $54.61.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

