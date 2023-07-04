Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 295,272 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 295,272 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in AMETEK by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,769,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME opened at $160.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.98 and a 1-year high of $162.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.86.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

