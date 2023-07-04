Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 30,859 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,859 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock opened at $391.35 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $235.69 and a 12-month high of $392.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.12 and a 200-day moving average of $331.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

