Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 775,210 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,637 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 775,210 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.64% of SunCoke Energy worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth about $56,300,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 218,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 97,245 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 117,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SXC opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

