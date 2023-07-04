Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 920,832 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 920,832 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 127.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 107,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 112,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 73,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

Corning Price Performance

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLW opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

