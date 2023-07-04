Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $6.20 Million Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 151,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.33% of Pacira BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $59.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 1,779 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $69,363.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,874.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $69,363.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,874.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $244,581.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,634.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $1,785,318 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

